Unique Nationwide Women's Business Association Expands to Redmond, Oregon

The MOB Nation, a professional association for women who juggle motherhood and owning a business continues its nationwide expansion.

Redmond, OR, February 12, 2020 --(



The MOB Nation began in 2013 in Portland, Oregon and has grown to a nationwide association with over 500 businesses listed in the member directory. Meetups are open to those interested in networking and connecting with mom business owners (MOBs), and MOB Alliance members (the paid level) may attend all meetups at no charge.



"The MOB is a national movement, changing the face of networking. Balancing both motherhood and business requires a special level of support. We are more than networking- this is support, education and powerful connection," said Aria Leighty, CEO & founder of The MOB Nation.



MOB Nation programming and resources include in-person and virtual meetups across the country, monthly MOB Talks (educational webinars), online forums, and members-only meetings of industry professionals.



Those interested in networking with moms who own businesses can find upcoming event information at www.themobnation.com/events or email gwen@themobnation.com.



About The MOB Nation

Gwen Montoya

503-475-0784



www.themobnation.com



