Cassie Pigg & Aja Sexton Announce the Release of Their Podcast, "Wrecked Mamas"

This is not your typical mom podcast. Cassie & Aja are shedding new light on modern motherhood.

Cassie Pigg, founder and CEO of Mom Stuff, LLC, is a maternal mental health advocate and author of Kindle store bestseller, "Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp," in the Motherhood and Parenting & Family Humor categories. She is the mother of a toddler and has worked to share her own experiences with postpartum depression.



Aja Sexton is a stay at home mother of 3, age ranging from 1-18 years. She recently left her teaching career to stay at home with her two youngest children, and she has also had her struggles with postpartum mental health.



Cassie Pigg and Aja Sexton are not afraid to tackle tough issues that a lot of moms face but don't want to talk about with their new podcast "Wrecked Mamas." This humorous podcast is about shedding a new light on modern motherhood.

Cassie Pigg, founder and CEO of Mom Stuff, LLC, is a maternal mental health advocate and author of Kindle store bestseller, "Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp," in the Motherhood and Parenting & Family Humor categories. She is the mother of a toddler and has worked to share her own experiences with postpartum depression.

Aja Sexton is a stay at home mother of 3, age ranging from 1-18 years. She recently left her teaching career to stay at home with her two youngest children, and she has also had her struggles with postpartum mental health.

Raising kids is not for the faint of heart, but these two mamas are putting themselves out there in an open and real way.

