Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: HPAPI 2020 Conference to Discuss Containment Solutions and ADC Developments

SMi reports: The Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference will explore real-world examples of PBD payload synthesis, manufacture of oncology products and design of ADC containment systems.

London, United Kingdom, February 12, 2020 --(



The global market for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients has experienced an increased growth, resulting from its major use in oncology for cancer treatment - more often in the form of antibody drug conjugates (ADC).



With this in mind, one of the underlying subjects of the conference will be on containment solutions and ADC developments, where real-world examples of PBD payload synthesis, manufacture of oncology products and design of ADC containment systems will be discussed in fine detail. The conference will feature three briefings dedicated to these topics from leading industry professionals:

1) CMC Strategies for the Timely Launch Preparation of Antibody-Drug-Conjugates as High Potent APIs

· The manufacture of highly potent ADCs - challenges and solutions

· Deciding when to outsource and when to keep in-house

· Bayer’s ADC production concept

· Best practices for CMO selection and outsourcing ADC development and manufacture

· The journey from development to launch - understanding the needs, solutions, risks and mitigations

Presented by Ulrich Ruemenapp, Head of Launch preparation and Coordination, Bayer Ag



2) Engineering in Support of ADC Containment – a Case Study

· Innovative solutions to dealing with increasing toxicity of ADCs

· Designing ADC containment systems

· The containment of ADCs – a case study from AZ

Presented by Peter Marshall, Associate Engineering Director, AstraZeneca



3) Manufacturing of Oncological Products: a Perspective by a CDMo

· New Product Introduction

· Cross Contamination Risk Assessment & Environmental Risk Assessment

· Case Study: ADC Manufacturing



Presented by Fabio Zenobi, EHS Director, BSP Pharmaceuticals



Interested parties can view the full agenda and register for the event online.



Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Main conference: 11th-12th May 2020

Post-conference workshop day: 13th May 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: BSP Pharmaceuticals London, United Kingdom, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On the 11th – 12th May 2020, industry professionals will convene in London to discuss the challenges of the HPAPI industry at the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference.The global market for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients has experienced an increased growth, resulting from its major use in oncology for cancer treatment - more often in the form of antibody drug conjugates (ADC).With this in mind, one of the underlying subjects of the conference will be on containment solutions and ADC developments, where real-world examples of PBD payload synthesis, manufacture of oncology products and design of ADC containment systems will be discussed in fine detail. The conference will feature three briefings dedicated to these topics from leading industry professionals:1) CMC Strategies for the Timely Launch Preparation of Antibody-Drug-Conjugates as High Potent APIs· The manufacture of highly potent ADCs - challenges and solutions· Deciding when to outsource and when to keep in-house· Bayer’s ADC production concept· Best practices for CMO selection and outsourcing ADC development and manufacture· The journey from development to launch - understanding the needs, solutions, risks and mitigationsPresented by Ulrich Ruemenapp, Head of Launch preparation and Coordination, Bayer Ag2) Engineering in Support of ADC Containment – a Case Study· Innovative solutions to dealing with increasing toxicity of ADCs· Designing ADC containment systems· The containment of ADCs – a case study from AZPresented by Peter Marshall, Associate Engineering Director, AstraZeneca3) Manufacturing of Oncological Products: a Perspective by a CDMo· New Product Introduction· Cross Contamination Risk Assessment & Environmental Risk Assessment· Case Study: ADC ManufacturingPresented by Fabio Zenobi, EHS Director, BSP PharmaceuticalsInterested parties can view the full agenda and register for the event online.Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsMain conference: 11th-12th May 2020Post-conference workshop day: 13th May 2020London, UKSponsored by: BSP Pharmaceuticals Contact Information SMi Group

Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6164



http://www.higlypotentapi.com/pr2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group