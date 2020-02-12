AM Webtech Glad to Exhibits at IndiaSoft 2020 Hyderabad, India

Press Releases AM Webtech Pvt. Ltd Press Release

AM Webtech is all set to showcase the expertise of services & solutions for various business niches at IndiaSoft 2020.

Being a leading tech partner in the emerging market of Latin America & Africa, AM Webtech provides the services & solutions for all business niches like mining, manufacturing, banking & other finance institutions.



The AM Webtech representatives & directors will showcase the various expertise at the development of technologies, software products. The company has hands-on skills on the following technologies:



- GIS Development

- API Integration

- Web Development

- Mobile App Development

- Digital Marketing

- Quality Assurance



Meanwhile, the company will also focus the light on their advanced business solutions for the developing nations of Latin America & Africa. The solutions will be:



- Asset Management Solutions

- Fishing & Marine mapping Solutions

- Oil & Asset Management Solutions

- Business Locator

- E-Learning

- Microfinance

- Franchise Optimization



They are highly excited to discuss the business ideas & strategies for the executions to achieve the business goals. Also, would be looking for possible long term partnership opportunities, and prospects.



AM Webtech would like to invite all visitors, exhibitors & delegates to have their halt at booth No. 20 & 21 to make a healthy discussion on the technologies & solutions to boost the business & leaders of emerging markets.



About AM Webtech Pvt. Ltd.

AM Webtech Pvt. Ltd. comprises of a pro team that serves to convert an idea into a success. The expertise team is a combination of Engineers, Developers & Artist who thrive to cater to its clients with best-in-class services and business efficiency. Avail with custom-made business solutions and technology expertise to various industry verticals.



Contact on the mentioned details to book the meeting



Email - hello@amwebtech.com

Phone - +91 8448449003

Hitesh Solanki

+91 8448449003



www.amwebtech.com



