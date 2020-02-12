Brandworkz is Fully ISO 27001 Certified

Press Releases Brandworkz Press Release

For more information, please call Neil Monahan on +4420 7288 9700 or email neil.monahan@brandworkz.com. London, United Kingdom, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brandworkz, the award-winning Brand Management Software provider, has achieved full ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management certification in all of the standard’s 114 controls, following a successful external, UKAS accredited audit.ISO 27001 is the globally recognised standard for information security management. The rigorous accreditation process involves inviting independent external auditors to review the Information Security Management System (ISMS) Brandworkz has in place.Brandworkz is one of the first Brand Management Software vendors in the world to achieve ISO 27001 certification. Brandworkz drive to achieve accreditation came from being the system of choice for brands in highly regulated industries such as financial services and the high degree of importance brands in this space put on information security management.Brandworkz Founder & CEO Jens Lundgaard commented, “We are delighted to achieve ISO 27001 certification. Our clients trust Brandworkz with their most valuable business asset, their brand, and we need to make sure we live up to that trust! Over the past year we have focussed hard on security, not just in terms of our software development and hosting but in all areas of the business and now have a really great ISMS covering our people, processes, locations and technologies. We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of information security and are pleased that the auditors recognised the strict controls we have in place.”About BrandworkzBrandworkz is the leading global Brand Management platform for Financial and Professional Services as well as brand-led organisations. Their award-winning, cloud-based solution allows organisations to centralise, control, manage and share marketing and brand content, guidelines and messaging worldwide. Brandworkz is recognised by Codified Consultants as the world’s best Digital Asset Management system in their class for Brand and Marketing usage, and are trusted partners to some of the world’s foremost Financial & Professional brands including Baker Tilly, Ally Financial, JLL, Sun Life Financial, Aetna, AON, Blue Cross Blue Shield and many more. They are headquartered in London.For more information, please call Neil Monahan on +4420 7288 9700 or email neil.monahan@brandworkz.com. Contact Information Brandworkz

