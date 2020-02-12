Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration is Now Open for SMi Group’s 2nd Annual Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA, This June

SMi Reports: Registration and sponsorship opportunities now open for the Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA, which will convene in Arlington, Virginia on June 11th – 12th 2020.

Arlington, VA, February 12, 2020 --(



As a leading conference focusing on the software developments within vehicle protection systems, delegates can anticipate exclusive updates from leading military and industry experts on topics such as; modular technology, hard/soft kill systems, integrated mission systems and the future of the technology, data management considerations many more.



What to expect in 2020’s event:



The two-day event will include unique briefings on Active Protection System development and integration amongst other elements, as well as to maintain maximum armored vehicle staying power in modern battlespaces. 2020’s event will continue to draw on strong support from the leading US Army organisations, at the cutting edge of vehicle protection development and integration. In Addition to this, leading military figures will include representatives from the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems, Maneuver Center of Excellence, the CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center and more.



The conference already includes a couple of impressive industry leading sponsors, such as:



• Leonardo – Gold Sponsor

• Rheinmetall Defence – Sponsor and Exhibitor



To join these organisations as a sponsor or exhibitor, interested parties should contact Sadia Malick, Director, smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748. The newly released brochure is also available to download on the website at http://www.fav-aps.com/PRcom1



Key profiles attending:

• Colonel Sean Fisher, Director of Training and Doctrine, Maneuver Center of Excellence, US Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM Vehicle Protection Systems, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Matt Johnson, Product Manager, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, US Army

• Mr Wayne Beutler, Associate Director, GVSP, DEVCOM CCDC, GVSC, GVSP, US Army.



For interested parties, there is an early bird saving of $400 for bookings made by February 28th. Register at http://www.fav-aps.com/PRcom1



Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA 2020

June 11 – 12 2020

Arlington, USA



Proudly Sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Arlington, VA, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The highly anticipated Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA 2020 will return for its 2nd year on June 11th and 12th in Arlington, USA.As a leading conference focusing on the software developments within vehicle protection systems, delegates can anticipate exclusive updates from leading military and industry experts on topics such as; modular technology, hard/soft kill systems, integrated mission systems and the future of the technology, data management considerations many more.What to expect in 2020’s event:The two-day event will include unique briefings on Active Protection System development and integration amongst other elements, as well as to maintain maximum armored vehicle staying power in modern battlespaces. 2020’s event will continue to draw on strong support from the leading US Army organisations, at the cutting edge of vehicle protection development and integration. In Addition to this, leading military figures will include representatives from the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems, Maneuver Center of Excellence, the CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center and more.The conference already includes a couple of impressive industry leading sponsors, such as:• Leonardo – Gold Sponsor• Rheinmetall Defence – Sponsor and ExhibitorTo join these organisations as a sponsor or exhibitor, interested parties should contact Sadia Malick, Director, smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748. The newly released brochure is also available to download on the website at http://www.fav-aps.com/PRcom1Key profiles attending:• Colonel Sean Fisher, Director of Training and Doctrine, Maneuver Center of Excellence, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM Vehicle Protection Systems, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Matt Johnson, Product Manager, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, US Army• Mr Wayne Beutler, Associate Director, GVSP, DEVCOM CCDC, GVSC, GVSP, US Army.For interested parties, there is an early bird saving of $400 for bookings made by February 28th. Register at http://www.fav-aps.com/PRcom1Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA 2020June 11 – 12 2020Arlington, USAProudly Sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: Rheinmetall DefenceFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6164



http://www.fav-aps.com/PRcom1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend