Rosanna Pellegrino of Digital Defense, Inc. Recognized on CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs List

Digital Defense channel providers thriving thanks to new tools, processes, and programs which are opening up new revenue streams.

San Antonio, TX, February 12, 2020 --



Pellegrino brings more than 30 years of experience within IT Security, professional services, product strategy and technology integrations to Digital Defense where she is responsible for all sales and channel development, strategic alliances and global market coverage. Pellegrino joined Digital Defense in 2017 to transform its sales and partner strategy in order to further drive company growth. Prior to Digital Defense, she also led global business development for iSight Partners and RedSeal Networks, establishing technology and go-to-market partnerships with McAfee, Symantec, Palo Alto, Cisco and others.



“In addition to the 200% channel sales revenue growth, Rosanna’s leadership and strategy have been instrumental in helping us cultivate and grow key partnerships. Successful collaborations with leading security brands like Amazon Web Services, Attivo, Cisco, McAfee, Microsoft, Palo Alto, and others are examples of Rosanna’s success,” said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. “The emphasis on driving integrated solutions built to improve information security programs and working with partners to provide value-add to their customers has been a key reason our revenues from partners have contributed so heavily to our own record growth.”



Over the last year, Digital Defense has created an easy to do business with channel program that allows partners a path to success. Channel partners get a dedicated account team and technical account managers that can work with customer requests, tools that enable the ability for quick creation of proposals and quotes on the fly, and deal protection (to register new deals for increased margins and on renewals for their customer base).



Goals are to increase joint revenue opportunities, but also ensure that partners are supported and can take advantage of Frontline.Cloud, the company’s vulnerability and threat management platform, as well as strategic technology integrations, to provide a holistic solution to their customers. The ability to understand how Frontline fits into an enterprise's ecosystems will allow partners a strategic advantage.



“When Emtec evaluated Cyber vulnerability management platforms for inclusion in our broad cyber risk management solution portfolio, I was initially drawn to Digital Defense based upon the long-standing track record, technical superiority, and client trust that was built over the past 20 years,” said Doug Goodall, managing director at Emtec. “When introduced to Rosanna’s strategy and operational plan for supporting Digital Defense’s technology market partners it made my decision even easier. She and her team have been outstanding in their support of our market strategy, serving our mutual client’s needs, sales team responsiveness, technical teams’ collaboration and training, and above all – trust and integrity. Rosanna is a perfect role model for the CRN Channel Chiefs recognition.”



CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.



“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”



About Digital Defense

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as 2018 Global Vulnerability Management Customer Value Leadership Award, #10 ranking in Black Book Market Research's list of Compliance & Risk Management Solutions, five-star review in SC Magazine, and CRN 5-Star rating.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.



Digital Defense Contacts:

Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations

mbecce@mrb-pr.com

732-758-1100



Meg Grant

Digital Defense, Inc.

meg.grant@digitaldefense.com

210-582-6186



The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

