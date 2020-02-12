Camp Bow Wow(R) Montgomery Opens Local Doggy Day Care & Boarding Facility for the Community’s Furry Friends

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Camp Bow Wow Montgomery Press Release

Nation’s Largest and Most Trusted Pet Care Franchise Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Montgomery Location.

Montgomery, AL, February 12, 2020 --



To celebrate the Grand Opening of Camp Bow Wow Montgomery, all members of the community are invited to attend the Camp’s “Mutts Be Love: Grand Opening & Adoption Pawty” on Saturday, February 15 from 10 am – 4 pm. The event promises a day of family-friendly festivities, and the opportunity for local pet parents to tour the facility and discover the premium pet care services that Camp Bow Wow offers to hundreds of communities throughout North America.



Camp Bow Wow Montgomery’s “Mutts Be Love: Grand Opening & Adoption Pawty,” will feature a variety of on-site activities, including local rescue shelters such as Montgomery Humane Society, Humane Society of Elmore County and Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary, which Camp Bow Wow Montgomery works closely with to help local pups find their fur-ever homes. In addition to the adoptions, the Camp is hosting raffle baskets for giveaways, a “Smooch-A-Pooch” dog kissing booth, tours of the Camp, live music by Mix 103.3, a bone bar for the pups, and a variety of local businesses and food vendors including That’s My Dog Montgomery for snacks and treats.



“We’re thrilled to officially open Camp Bow Wow Montgomery, and bring the canine-loving community together at our 'Mutts Be Love: Grand Opening & Adoption Pawty' to celebrate our commitment to providing premier pet care for our four-legged friends,” said Lauren Gold, Owner. “At Camp Bow Wow Montgomery, we’re here to provide services that fit any pet parent’s needs, and enhance our local pups’ lives’ with exercise, socialization and playful romps in our spacious play yards.”



Since 2000, Camp Bow Wow has provided fun and dependable dog care services that pet parents trust. The new Camp Bow Wow Montgomery brings to the area an 8,200 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility for both daytime and extended overnight care and offers the following services and amenities:



- Certified Camp Counselors® (Extensively trained in dog behavior, pet CPR, and pet first aid)

- 5 Large Indoor and Outdoor Play Yards (Dog pools and indoor/outdoor play equipment)

- Live Camper Cams(SM) (Parents can keep an eye on their pup throughout the day)

- Multiple Luxury Suites (Provide ultimate comfort and relaxation for your pet with 24-hour in-suite)

- Camper Cams to check in day or night, TV’s, spacious floor plan and quieter space

- 64 Spacious Cabins (Featuring comfy cots and cozy fleece blankets)

- 6 Teacup Condos

- Climate-Controlled Atmosphere

- Tasty Bedtime Campfire Treats(TM) for Overnight Campers

- Grooming

- All-Inclusive Pricing



For additional information about Camp Bow Wow Montgomery, please visit



About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 20 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 230 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $125+ million-dollar brand, with over 170 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For 10 consecutive years, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.



About The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation

When the going gets ruff, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation helps support the health and happiness of our four-legged friends to keep them in their forever homes. The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation provides grants of up to $2,500 for individuals, shelters, and rescue groups across North America who cannot afford necessary medical care for a particular dog. Individuals may apply for a grant when they are struggling to cover the cost of their dog’s veterinary care, and a shelter or rescue group may apply for a grant for a dog who is awaiting adoption pending veterinary care. The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization. To learn more, make a donation, or apply for a Bow Wow Buddies Foundation grant, please visit www.bowwowbuddies.com. Emma Stoneham

646-843-1845



campbowwow.com



