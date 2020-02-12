PinballManCave.com, a New Website, Makes It Easy for Families to Bring the Fun Home with Pinball

Press Releases PinballManCave.com Press Release

River Edge, NJ, February 12, 2020 --(



Gonzalez points out that parents sometimes impose “analog” activities, such as family board game night, in order to coerce everyone to unplug and spend some time together doing something “fun.” But, he argues, it is difficult for a board game or a book to compete with the visual stimulation of electronic devices. "Before too long, the game is put away and everyone retreats to their device or settles in for a night of binge TV watching."



"Pinball machines provide a great alternative to 'bored' games with thrilling sights and sounds that are unmatched by any other form of entertainment," says Luis Gonzalez, President of PinballManCave.com. Gonzalez adds: "You cannot help but to be caught up in the excitement of racking up a high score as that silver ball whirls around the playing field of your favorite pinball game. Lights and sounds give you an adrenaline rush and the electronics on today's games are as sophisticated as any video game." There are plenty of exciting pinball games to choose from. Some of the more popular games include Batman ‘66, Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Beatles, and Monster Bash.



According to a recent survey by Servicemagic.com, 40 percent of American households currently have a man cave, while an additional 13 percent are planning to add one in the next year. The term “fam cave” is also a popular way to describe a space for the whole family to enjoy quality time together. Gonzalez states, "PinballManCave.com is your turnkey, one-stop site for the person who wants to create, renovate or expand their fortress of fun." In addition to recommended pinball machines, you’ll find recommended pool tables, arcade games, jukeboxes, and more. You can also share your pinball and man cave (or fam cave) pictures and stories on pinballmancave.com



