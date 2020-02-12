Engel & Völkers Announces a Year Over Year Increase in Commission Revenue

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

The Tampa Bay area is home to four Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops: Engel & Völkers Belleair, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Engel & Völkers South Tampa, and Engel & Völkers St. Pete. The expansion of this luxury brand, featuring divisions in residential real estate, commercial real estate, aviation, and yachting, can be seen not only at the local level, but also on a global scale demonstrated by the 13 percent increase year over year. Currently, there are approximately 12,500 professionals in 34 countries working under the Engel & Völkers brand.

Christian Völkers and Sven Odia, CEOs of Engel & Völkers AG, report that with over 3,700 North American advisors now operating in more than 200 shops, "E&V Americas" contributed more than 60 percent of the year over year increase. As pointed out by Stefan Swanepoel, CEO of the Swanepoel Group, one of the most influential consulting firms in the real estate industry, "Engel & Völkers is the first non-American real estate company to have made it in the USA." Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro adds, "We are all pleased to have helped contribute to such growth and are proud to represent this extraordinary luxury brand! We look forward to an even brighter 2020."

