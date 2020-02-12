BYD to Display New K7M-ER at Energy Expo

Press Releases BYD Press Release

jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365 Los Angeles, CA, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced its new all-electric, zero-emission bus will be on display at the Energy Expo in Miami, Fla. on Feb. 12-13.In designing the 30-foot K7M-ER, BYD listened to its transit agency customers and made the vehicle 101.6 inches wide, allowing for the placement of a wheelchair ramp at the front of the bus rather than toward the back. The K7M-ER has a range of up to 185 miles, 20 seats, and a charging time of 3.5 to 4 hours.BYD buses and coaches help both the environment and the bottom line, providing zero-emission technology while offering lower maintenance costs and lower cost of ownership compared to diesel or CNG.All BYD buses sold to U.S. transit agencies exceed the Federal Transit Administration’s “Buy America” regulatory requirements. The buses are built at BYD’s Coach & Bus manufacturing plant in Lancaster, Calif., which employs more than 750 workers.The Energy Expo is a showplace for equipment, technologies, products, and know-how for the solar, energy storage, smart buildings, and clean transportation industries. The Energy Expo will be held at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 777 NW 72 Ave. in Miami.The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Media Contact:Jim Skeen/media relations specialistjim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365 Contact Information BYD

