Press Releases Securisyn Medical Press Release

Receive press releases from Securisyn Medical: By Email RSS Feeds: Securisyn Medical Receives Investment from Mayo Clinic to Fully Subscribe Its $2.5M Seed Round

Highlands Ranch, CO, February 12, 2020 --(



Along with the investment, Securisyn also recently executed a Know-How Agreement with Mayo Clinic for development of the company’s SolidAIRity(TM) chest tube technology – a securement device designed to prevent inadvertent chest tube dislodgement. This agreement enables Securisyn to collaborate with Mayo Clinic’s clinicians to optimize the chest tube technology. Securisyn participated as an inaugural cohort company in the 2019 Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator.



"With Mayo Clinic’s unwavering commitment to driving better patient safety and improved clinical outcomes, we are pleased to have the opportunity to enhance ventilated patient care and safety for U.S. patients, families and caregivers," said Mark Bruning, President and Chief Executive Officer of Securisyn. "Our team looks forward to collaborating with Mayo Clinic and other innovative early adopters to launch the first ever FDA-cleared integrated airway stabilization system in the U.S. with a focused and responsible commercial rollout."



Mayo Clinic’s investment follows SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) contract awards totaling nearly $2 million from the United States Air Force in 2019 to advance the product pipeline. Securisyn is currently raising a Series A round in preparation for the full commercial launch of SolidAIRityTM III, which is expected during the second half of 2020.



About Securisyn Medical, LLC

Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety, preventing unplanned extubation and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management.



Contacts: Securisyn Medical, LLC

Josh Herrington Director of Marketing

303.952.4530

www.securisyn.com Highlands Ranch, CO, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to airway management safety, announced today that it has received an investment from Mayo Clinic that fully subscribes its $2.5M seed round. This investment represents a major milestone for Securisyn’s established relationship with Mayo Clinic and comes at a time of significant momentum for the business. Securisyn’s flagship product, SolidAIRity(TM) III, recently received FDA 510(k) clearance and is scheduled for a limited market release during the first quarter of 2020.Along with the investment, Securisyn also recently executed a Know-How Agreement with Mayo Clinic for development of the company’s SolidAIRity(TM) chest tube technology – a securement device designed to prevent inadvertent chest tube dislodgement. This agreement enables Securisyn to collaborate with Mayo Clinic’s clinicians to optimize the chest tube technology. Securisyn participated as an inaugural cohort company in the 2019 Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator."With Mayo Clinic’s unwavering commitment to driving better patient safety and improved clinical outcomes, we are pleased to have the opportunity to enhance ventilated patient care and safety for U.S. patients, families and caregivers," said Mark Bruning, President and Chief Executive Officer of Securisyn. "Our team looks forward to collaborating with Mayo Clinic and other innovative early adopters to launch the first ever FDA-cleared integrated airway stabilization system in the U.S. with a focused and responsible commercial rollout."Mayo Clinic’s investment follows SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) contract awards totaling nearly $2 million from the United States Air Force in 2019 to advance the product pipeline. Securisyn is currently raising a Series A round in preparation for the full commercial launch of SolidAIRityTM III, which is expected during the second half of 2020.About Securisyn Medical, LLCSecurisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety, preventing unplanned extubation and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management.Contacts: Securisyn Medical, LLCJosh Herrington Director of Marketing303.952.4530www.securisyn.com Contact Information Securisyn Medical

Joshua Herrington

303.952.4530



securisyn.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Securisyn Medical