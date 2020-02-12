PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Psychological Associates

Press Release

Receive press releases from Psychological Associates: By Email RSS Feeds:

Voices of the Region Holds May Speaker Series


Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

St. Louis, MO, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled “Keeping the Profits Flowing.” The program will be held Fri., May 15 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber located at One Metropolitan Square.

The program features a panel of experts who will share how having a successful financial service and sales team working together can effectively keep a company’s business profits flowing. Speakers include Marc Connor, Chief Experience Officer at Midas Hospitality; Matt Kamp, Senior Vice President at Influence & Co., and; Mike Weinberg, President & CEO of Mike Weinberg.

The monthly series is sponsored by the Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance. Breakfast is provided by Butler’s Pantry.

Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555.
Contact Information
Psychological Associates
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-7771
Contact
www.q4solutions.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Psychological Associates
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help