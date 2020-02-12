Voices of the Region Holds May Speaker Series

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555. St. Louis, MO, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled “Keeping the Profits Flowing.” The program will be held Fri., May 15 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber located at One Metropolitan Square.The program features a panel of experts who will share how having a successful financial service and sales team working together can effectively keep a company’s business profits flowing. Speakers include Marc Connor, Chief Experience Officer at Midas Hospitality; Matt Kamp, Senior Vice President at Influence & Co., and; Mike Weinberg, President & CEO of Mike Weinberg.The monthly series is sponsored by the Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance. Breakfast is provided by Butler’s Pantry.Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555. Contact Information Psychological Associates

