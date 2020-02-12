San Francisco Bay Mover Renews Contract

Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Broadview, IL, February 12, 2020



Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We're standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Broadview, IL, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Belfor Moving, an award-winning National Van Lines long-distance moving agent, is staying with the NVL family for 10 more years—a pact strengthening each organization’s West Coast marketplace position.The agreement builds on a decades-long relationship that began during the early 1980s.“National Van Lines’ size, reputation and support means every type of move is possible—be it local, state-to-state, or overseas,” Belfor Moving owner Craig Belfor said. “I’ve never considered anyone else. National is my family, and the drivers and staff are people I’ve known forever.”Belfor Moving has repeatedly received recognition for superior sales and above-average achievement as a National Van Lines agent, including:2018–19—Top 10, Sales Achievement2018–19—3rd Place, Most Improved2016–17—Top 10, Sales Achievement2012–13—Top 10, Sales Achievement2012–13—4th Place, Most Improved“Belfor Moving is a highly valued member of the NVL team of coast-to-coast movers,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “We’re fortunate to have such a high-caliber relocation expert operating out of the San Francisco area. Craig and his team of experts are an asset to the National Van Lines brand.”Craig Belfor said camaraderie between agents nationwide and the centralized Chicago-area NVL home base is an essential component in a well-oiled moving machine.“Every day is a new challenge, a new response, and a new solution,” Belfor said. “If you’re doing it right, you go to bed every night with a clear mind, knowing you solved all of the problems you could—and your friends and family at National Van Lines will take care of the rest.”About National Van LinesSpecialtiesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a Free moving quote on any of our moving services.HistoryEstablished in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We're standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Contact Information National Van Lines

