Yohan Rodrigani Announces Its Expansion to the Spanish Market of Leather Goods

The iconic jeweler and designer, Yohan Rodrigani, is an admirer of Andalusian craftsmanship and this year will launch a new catalog of wallets, belts and bags made in Spain.

Cuban-American designer, Yohan Rodrigani is the founder of the well-known luxury jewelry brand that bears his name. In September 2018, he was fascinated by an article published by media giant BBC, which revealed the excellent craftsmanship that is found in Sierra de Cádiz, becoming the secret supplier to the world’s top designers.



Rodrigani immediately booked a flight to Seville after reading the article and fell totally in love with the cultural heritage of the Andalusian people. He was convinced that his brand should reflect this world-renowned craftsmanship.



Today, Yohan Rodrigani is a brand that bets on exclusivity and quality in its designing, manufacturing and materials that only the greats of the sector possess. The decision to introduce leather goods will generate a whole new field of opportunities for the brand, as well as for Spain.



Rodrigani says, "I have fallen in love with the artisan heritage that is prominent in Cadiz, the passion that is reflected by the Andalusian people. I'm sure our relationship will be very fruitful."



There is no doubt that this announcement is good news for the industry. Spain has some of the most prestigious artisan centers in the world for leather making, making it valuable to promote the denomination "Made in Spain."



