HR Soul Hires New Chief Customer Experience Officer to Expand Its Portfolio of Offerings to Orlando Companies

HR Soul Consulting – a Tampa-based Human Resources and Talent Management consulting firm, has hired Matt Hall as its new Chief Experience Officer (CXO) to expand its portfolio of talent, leadership and culture offerings into the Orlando market.

HR Soul Consulting is expert in working with companies to reverse that trend.



"Organizations are becoming hyper-focused on employee engagement and talent management as part of their business strategies. Yet even with this increased focus, more employees are reported as being non-engaged, and are now increasingly looking for better opportunities. We believe they are interconnected and should be looked at holistically instead of in isolation," states Paul Cortissoz, CEO & Co-Founder of HR Soul.



Paul further explains, "There is a confluence of market factors in the Central Florida marketplace right now that require companies to focus on what we call the 'Big Three' – talent, culture and leadership. Companies who wish to provide engaging cultures must assess and ensure they are hiring candidates who are a fit for their values and culture. They also need to provide strong leadership at all levels, and development opportunities for their people – especially millennials. These are key differentiators in a competitive candidate marketplace."



Paul continues, "We are proud of the measurable success we have had with clients in the Tampa market over the past 3 years and are ready to bring this expertise to Orlando companies in a more concerted way. That is why we are thrilled to have Matt joining our team as a Managing Partner and view him as a strategic addition to our team."



Originally from the UK, Matt made Florida home in 2004 and brings 15 years of recruitment and HR consulting industry experience to the HR Soul team. Matt has very successfully grown and lead talent acquisition teams including, over the last 11 years, a top Forbes rated global talent solutions firm.



"I could not think of a better company to be joining at this time," states Matt. "Unlike most firms that are either traditional recruitment agencies or traditional outsourced HR practitioners, HR Soul offers a complete partnership from understanding and diagnosing a company's cultural health, using data to assess current talent strength and creating a vision for talent acquisition and management going forward, that is cool!" Matt continued, "What a great time to be launching HR Soul in Orlando, it already boasts a crazy effective and imaginative business community with companies and organizations that go above and beyond to create a meaningful work culture. Orlando has 2.9% unemployment combined with job creation 134% faster than the national average, talent is precious. I am truly excited about being part of the future of work here in Orlando."



Paul adds, "Successful executives invest in results, not a consulting service. We believe too many consultants create dependence on their services, focus on selling off the shelf solutions and are not fully invested in their client's success. We believe there is a better way. The term un-consultant is a badge we wear with pride. It's what drives us every day."



About HR Soul

About HR Soul

Your People. Our Purpose. We enable HR professionals and business leaders to amplify the performance of their business through their talent, leadership and culture practices. With a proven track record for delivering innovative people solutions, we provide your HR and leadership teams with everything they need to compete to win in today's competitive marketplace.

Paul Cortissoz

813-586-3181



https://hrsoul.com



