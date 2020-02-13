Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Interviews with NASA and Satellite Applications Catapult Released Ahead of Small Satellites Conference in London

SMi Reports: Key agenda updates and interviews released for Small Satellites 2020.

London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2020 --(



For those interested in attending, the final early bird discount will expire on the 28th February to save £100 off the conference price. Register at: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom4



Small Satellites 2020 will include a wide variety of established expert speakers, in which SMi Group is delighted to release two new interviews with Dr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA and Dr Chris Brunskill, Head of Access to Space, Global Government, Satellite Applications Catapult.



Snapshot of Dr. Hunter’s interview from NASA:



Q) How, in your view, will the emergence of small satellite constellations and lower cost access to space change the way humans explore and develop the domain?



A) The exploration of space used to be the province of just two nations, the two superpowers: The US and the USSR. However, the democratization of space has changed from a geopolitical contest between those to two nations to the exploitation of space for the economic purposes. As we have seen over the centuries, when new “territory” opened, the economic impacts followed. It is likely to continue and accelerate as more nations, more companies, and more entrepreneurs see the value of “going to space” as part of a business decision.



Snapshot of Dr Brunskill’s interview from Satellite Applications Catapult:



Q) How does the Satellite Applications Catapult fit into a broader space innovation culture being cultivated in the UK?



A) The Catapult aims to bring together industry, government and academia to drive new innovation in the space sector. As a not-for-profit organisation, the Catapult is a unique, neutral entity that convenes and facilitates the delivery of new technology and commercial products and services. Our outputs cover network development across the national and international stakeholder landscapes, technology development, implementation and provision of facilities and commercial support services. These provide direct, accessible and tangible opportunities for the UK space industry to access new cross-sector markets.



Visit the event website to view the full speaker interviews and download the conference brochure: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom4



Key agenda updates for 2020:



This year’s conference will feature CONTEC as an exhibitor. CONTEC is a spin-off company from KARI (Korea Aerospace Research Institute) and is providing Space Ground Station Service and Satellite Image Processing & Application Service as well as whole ground integration solution.



There will also include a half-day post conference workshop on the 29th April 2020. The workshop will be led by Squadron Leader Adrian Holt, Innovation Scout, JHub, UK MoD on “Disruptive Approaches to Space: How to Work with JHUB.”



Delegates will also meet 30+ organisations presenting at Small Satellites 2020 such as: Israel Space Agency | Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd | Gallagher Aerospace | SatRevolution S.A. | STFC-UKRI (Science and Technology Facilities Council, UK Research and Innovation) | Stara Space | Satellite Applications Catapult | Northern Sky Research (NSR) | B2space Limited | NASA | Air Force Research Lab / Space Vehicle Directorate | Dstl | The Aerospace Corporation | Portuguese Space Agency | Federal Communications Commission | ITU | Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR) | University of Strathclyde | DTU and Northumbria University.



Small Satellites Conference

27th – 28th April 2020

London, UK



Sponsored by: CONTEC



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s Small Satellites conference will take place on the 27th and 28th April 2020 in London. With an increasing adoption of small, nano and cube satellites constellation within the commercial market, this two-day conference will provide delegates the opportunity to meet and network with key industry figures to explore the evolving space market and discuss key updates from leading commercial solution providers on what the emerging mega-constellations mean for the future of space.For those interested in attending, the final early bird discount will expire on the 28th February to save £100 off the conference price. Register at: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom4Small Satellites 2020 will include a wide variety of established expert speakers, in which SMi Group is delighted to release two new interviews with Dr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA and Dr Chris Brunskill, Head of Access to Space, Global Government, Satellite Applications Catapult.Snapshot of Dr. Hunter’s interview from NASA:Q) How, in your view, will the emergence of small satellite constellations and lower cost access to space change the way humans explore and develop the domain?A) The exploration of space used to be the province of just two nations, the two superpowers: The US and the USSR. However, the democratization of space has changed from a geopolitical contest between those to two nations to the exploitation of space for the economic purposes. As we have seen over the centuries, when new “territory” opened, the economic impacts followed. It is likely to continue and accelerate as more nations, more companies, and more entrepreneurs see the value of “going to space” as part of a business decision.Snapshot of Dr Brunskill’s interview from Satellite Applications Catapult:Q) How does the Satellite Applications Catapult fit into a broader space innovation culture being cultivated in the UK?A) The Catapult aims to bring together industry, government and academia to drive new innovation in the space sector. As a not-for-profit organisation, the Catapult is a unique, neutral entity that convenes and facilitates the delivery of new technology and commercial products and services. Our outputs cover network development across the national and international stakeholder landscapes, technology development, implementation and provision of facilities and commercial support services. These provide direct, accessible and tangible opportunities for the UK space industry to access new cross-sector markets.Visit the event website to view the full speaker interviews and download the conference brochure: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom4Key agenda updates for 2020:This year’s conference will feature CONTEC as an exhibitor. CONTEC is a spin-off company from KARI (Korea Aerospace Research Institute) and is providing Space Ground Station Service and Satellite Image Processing & Application Service as well as whole ground integration solution.There will also include a half-day post conference workshop on the 29th April 2020. The workshop will be led by Squadron Leader Adrian Holt, Innovation Scout, JHub, UK MoD on “Disruptive Approaches to Space: How to Work with JHUB.”Delegates will also meet 30+ organisations presenting at Small Satellites 2020 such as: Israel Space Agency | Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd | Gallagher Aerospace | SatRevolution S.A. | STFC-UKRI (Science and Technology Facilities Council, UK Research and Innovation) | Stara Space | Satellite Applications Catapult | Northern Sky Research (NSR) | B2space Limited | NASA | Air Force Research Lab / Space Vehicle Directorate | Dstl | The Aerospace Corporation | Portuguese Space Agency | Federal Communications Commission | ITU | Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR) | University of Strathclyde | DTU and Northumbria University.Small Satellites Conference27th – 28th April 2020London, UKSponsored by: CONTECFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6164



http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom4



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend