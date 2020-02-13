Gatwick Airport Goes Seamless with Vision-Box

Press Releases Vision-Box Press Release

Vision-Box’s Orchestra Services Platform and associated technology selected by Gatwick Airport to meet increasing passenger demand and planned growth.

The agreement ensures that Gatwick can implement seamless solutions that meet stringent technical, functional, security and privacy related requirements. Lisbon, Portugal, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vision-Box is pleased to announce that after a highly competitive tender and rigorous selection process, the company has been awarded a Framework contract by Gatwick Airport to deliver end-to-end passenger processing.Under the terms of the new 5-year Framework Agreement, Vision-Box will initially replace legacy solutions with their award-winning Orchestra Services Platform, whilst delivering further passenger experience enhancing solutions.Chris Woodroofe, Chief Operating Officer | Gatwick Airport:“We are pleased to have Vision-Box as our trusted partner for this new endeavour, which supports both our growth plans and our focus on delivering the best passenger experience possible. By introducing this new passenger flow and identity management system, we can simplify and automate our passenger journey at various touch points across the airport – at check-in, bag drop and boarding gate - using a range of the latest technologies.”Orchestra will be the backbone of the future expansion of the Seamless Flow ecosystem which will sustain increasing traffic within a limited infrastructure estate and help optimize flow management at the benefit of a frictionless traveller experience.Miguel Leitmann, CEO | Vision-Box:“Vision-Box have been directly supporting Gatwick in their ambitious plans since 2015, and we are delighted the collaborative and trusted nature of the relationship between the two organisations, and associated stakeholders, has resulted in the award of a Framework that can revolutionise the orchestration of passenger flow for Gatwick Airports customers.”The agreement ensures that Gatwick can implement seamless solutions that meet stringent technical, functional, security and privacy related requirements. Contact Information Vision-Box

