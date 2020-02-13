Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Hungarian Defence Forces Command to Present Key Insights on Hungary's Modernisation Plans at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

SMi Reports: Brigadier General Attila Takacs, Hungarian Defence Forces Command, will present an exclusive briefing at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference in London this April.

The $565m contract also includes 12 used Leopard 2 A4 tanks for training purposes. Hungary aims to upgrade the weapons and equipment of the defence forces under a military modernisation programme by 2026.



With this in mind, the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference, taking place on the 1st and 2nd April 2020 in London, will explore Hungary’s modernisation plans and how they are improving situational awareness across their platforms.



Brigadier General Attila Takacs, Service Inspector of Land Forces, Hungarian Defence Forces Command will present an exclusive briefing on day two of the conference on "Generating Effective Mass for the Future: Hungarian Land Forces 2026," which will cover:



· Zrínyi 2026 Program and its implications for the armoured capabilities

· Future armoured platform concept

· The acquisition of Leopard 2A7



The event brochure including the two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/prcom7



This year’s meeting will provide a comprehensive overview of crucial developments, calling on the experience of military programme managers, operational commanders and leading engineers in the market. As well providing exclusive industry insights, the packed agenda features:



· Over 18 thought-provoking presentations with keynotes from a panel of military experts including the British Army; UK MOD; German Armed Forces, Hungarian Defence Forces Command, and more.



· An outlook into future plans with programmes such as ASCOD, AJAX, Challenger 2 and Warrior IFV, Patria AMV, Battlefield and Tactical CIS (BATCIS), Puma and Leopard 2.



· An update on the latest developments in vetronics architectures, communications, CIS capabilities, battle management systems, acoustic sensors, optronics, crew displays, active protection, defensive aid suites and mobile camouflage systems.



· Industry panel debate on enhanced situational awareness through the integration of new technology and the development of more effective sensor networks.



· Strategic guidance on land force interoperability and training requirements for enhanced joint fires during coalition operations.



For those interested in attending the conference, there is a £100 early bird discount expiring on 28th February 2020. Register online at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/prcom7



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

1st-2nd April 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed Martin



About SMi Group:

Last year, the German defence company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) secured a contract in December to provide 44 new Leopard 2A7+ tanks and 24 new PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers to the Hungarian Armed Forces.

