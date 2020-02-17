European Space Agency and Galileo Services to Discuss European GNSS at Military PNT 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Taking place in London on May 18-19, 2020, the Military PNT conference will feature two briefings dedicated to European GNSS concepts.

In recent years, the European GNSS landscape has experienced a period of rapid development. The Galileo constellation was deployed in 2016 and is now starting to reach full operating capability, making it increasingly important in European GNSS.



The European Space Agency’s NAVISP programme has also played an important role in the field, working with European industry to prepare for the changing landscape by developing innovative PNT technologies, and enhancing capabilities in the sector.



Now is an exciting time for European Global Navigation Satellite Systems.



With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce that two briefings from the European Space Agency and Galileo Services will be presented at Military PNT to explore European GNSS concepts:



1) NAVISP Programme – ESA Engagement with PNT Sectors



· Aims and ambitions of ESA within the Navigation domain – NAVISP

· NAVISP: a key enabler for innovation – leveraging information and skills from the ESA GNSS

· ESA’s work across the PNT value chain: developing infrastructure and R&D for PNT products beyond the H2020 activities and with the aim of creating European PNT industry champions

· Facilitating the generation of PNT innovation to support evolving user needs



Presented by Dr Pierluigi Mancini, NAVISP Programme Manager, Directorate of Navigation, European Space Agency



2) GNSS Industry Update and Outlook



· Role of Galileo Services in supporting the provision of the downstream GNSS industry

· Collaboration with the EU GNSS Agency GSA to develop initiatives such as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)

· State of the market – a primer on the industries status and outlook moving forward



Presented by Ms Aureline Borel, Permanent Representative, Galileo Services



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom3



Military PNT Conference

18-19 May 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

