Tampa Bay Runners to Host 39th Annual Driscoll’s Strawberry Classic to Benefit Meals on Wheels of Tampa and Children’s Dream Fund

Tampa, FL, February 13, 2020 --(



For 38 years, TBR has been organizing a race that benefits local charities and the community. Some of this year’s race proceeds will benefits Meals On Wheels of Tampa and Children’s Dream Fund.



Races include a 5K, 10K, 15K Distance Challenge (5K+10K) and 1-Mile Fun Run all starting and finishing at Temple Terrace Elementary, 124 Flotto Ave, 33617.



6:00am: Registration opens. Early packet pickup is available.

7:00am: 10K start time

8:30am: 5K start time

9:00am: 1-Mile Fun Run start time



Prices range from $10 for the Fun Run to $35 for the 5K to $55 for the 15K Challenge. Reduced prices are available for students 17 and under.



Post Race: Awards will be given out to the overall winners and top three finishers in each gender and age bracket.



For more information and to register, visit: https://www.tampabayrunners.com/Strawberry_Classic



Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Ron Tiller at rontiller1@msn.com.



About Meals On Wheels of Tampa:

Meals On Wheels of Tampa has been committed to nourishing and enriching the independent lives of the homebound and seniors of Tampa since 1975. Today, Meals On Wheels of Tampa serves over 800 people with a hot meal during the lunch hour. Meals On Wheels of Tampa is a 4-star charity and relies on its community for support by not accepting government funding.



About Children’s Dream Fund:

Shana Taylor-Page

813-238-8410



www.mowtampa.org



