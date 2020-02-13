Cask Opens 6,000 sq. ft. Office in Downtown Boise (BoDo) to Accommodate Rapid Growth in Region

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cask LLC Press Release

Boise, ID, February 13, 2020 --(



The new office is open and already has a thriving staff who are focused on large scale systems integrations and support for commercial enterprise customers and Federal Civilian agencies.



“Boise is an ideal location for our growing operation,” commented Mark Larsen, President of Cask. “BoDo is a thriving technology hot spot attracting some of the finest talent in the country, and Cask is eager to offer this talent pool a great opportunity to join a ‘Best Small Firm’ as awarded by Consulting Magazine and the Inc. 5000 to help us build out our development and support center.”



Cask’s first Boise-based office opened in October 2017 to support the development of a supply chain application built on the ServiceNow platform that will support the National Interagency Fire Center’s mission to share aircraft, crew, equipment, overhead and supply resources across federal and state agencies that are used to protect life and property from wildfire and other all-hazard events.



Over the last two years, the Company has experienced exponential growth resulting in the need for a larger office location that will give our current and future employees room to continue to grow Cask’s presence in the Boise area.



The office is located in BoDo at 404 South 8th Street in the vibrant heart of one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. The new location showcases Cask’s commitment to expansion in Boise and allows new talent to flourish in a development shop that provides an energetic learning culture and an environment that supports Cask’s desire to build teams of artisan engineers.



About Cask

About Cask

Headquartered in Southern California, Cask provides advisory and consulting services to large and small organizations across the United States and around the world. Cask practitioners draw upon deep functional expertise while working in small teams to serve as resources to our clients during all phases of a project or transformation lifecycle. Cask experts guide clients through known and unknown difficulties of transformation using a systems thinking perspective grounded in experience working with some of the world's largest organizations. For more information, visit http://www.casknx.com/.

Laurenn Wolpoff

732-758-1100





