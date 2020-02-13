Senné Acquires One Lewis Wharf in Boston

Press Releases Senne Press Release

The North End waterfront property was purchased for $13.2 million.

Boston, MA, February 13, 2020 --



“Hingham Institution for Savings was pleased to play a role in the financing of such a highly-visible, well-known property on Boston’s waterfront. Senné was an excellent partner in this transaction and we look forward to continuing our relationship,” said Patrick Gaughen, President and COO of Hingham Institution for Savings.



One Lewis Wharf features prominently in the Boston waterfront skyline. The three-story office building is a combined 15,852 square feet. Senné headquarters will be located at One Lewis Wharf, but the company will still maintain a presence in Cambridge. The property was originally constructed in 1981 and had undergone a complete rehab in 2014. One Lewis Wharf includes five rentable boat slips and direct access to Boston Harbor.



“We are so thankful for the opportunity to purchase such an iconic property as One Lewis Wharf," said William Senné, President & CEO of Senné. "From One Lewis Wharf, our firm will expand our Greater Boston suite of high-quality real estate advisory services.”



Contact Information Senné

Dana Gooley

617.431.1561

sennere.com

Dana Gooley

617.431.1561



sennere.com



