Cape Air Springs Into Partnership with TravelCar Airport Parking

Partnership Marks 21st Airline Partnership for TravelCar

Los Angeles, CA, February 13, 2020 --



Cape Air will now offer airport parking to its passengers via the home page as well as through pre-trip emails. As travelers look for various ways to get to the airport for their trips, parking is still the number one option and TravelCar has more airport parking options than any other provider.



“We are always looking for ways to enhance and complete our customer trip experience,” said Trish Lorino, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Cape Air. “We believe that by offering our passengers a way to get to the airport, we can increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. We’re thrilled to partner with TravelCar for this solution.”



“We’re excited that Cape Air selected TravelCar to be its airport parking solution,” said Amed Mhiri, CEO of TravelCar. “With the most parking options and top-notch customer service available 24 hours a day, we know Cape Air’s passengers will have a great experience when parking their car at the airport.”



Whether off-airport, on-airport, valet, or meet and greet, TravelCar prides itself on aggregating the most airport parking options for travelers allowing them to choose from offers in 62 countries. The platform is available in 30 languages and with a strong network of 5,000 plus partners.



About TravelCar



Founded in 2012, TravelCar is revolutionizing mobility for travelers. Agile and dynamic, TravelCar has quickly become the worldwide leader for parking solution due to its unique and innovative booking platform which allows users to search and book parking options at airports, train stations, sea ports, and city-centers. Travelers looking for parking can easily compare prices, view locations on a map, read reviews and more in order to choose the offer best for them. In addition to traditional paid parking offers, TravelCar also developed a sustainable and eco-responsible parking solution allowing car owners to save money on parking fees by renting out their car to other travelers while they are away. Available in 62 countries and with a strong network of 5,000 plus partners, TravelCar has more than one million active users and continues to grow since its acquisition by PSA Group. www.travelcar.com.



About Cape Air

Kimberly Stirdivant Wason

888-807-0209



www.travelcar.com



