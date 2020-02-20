Flight Delayed or Cancelled? Service Technologies Will Get Your Business Travelers Compensated

Press Releases Service Technologies Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, February 20, 2020



Business travelers who book through their preferred corporate booking channels can receive Service’s industry-leading automated and proprietary flight monitoring technology. If a flight is delayed or cancelled, Service will file a claim on behalf of the client and traveler with the airline, working to secure compensation in the form of cash, vouchers, or miles, all without the traveler having to lift a finger.



“Travelers want to feel taken care of by the airline, especially in the event of a flight disruption. Our goal is to save travelers time and money wherever possible, while helping airlines and hotel chains engender loyalty,” said Michael Schneider, CEO and Founder of Service. “We have a customer-centric philosophy and getting business travelers the compensation they deserve in the most seamless way possible only improves the corporate traveler experience.”



Service saves the average frequent traveler over $471 each year on eligible claims, while helping airlines and hotel chains retain their most valuable customers. It is the only company that secures flight compensation for travel disruptions on U.S. domestic flights, Canadian flights under the new Airline Passenger Protection Regulation and EU flights under Europe’s EC 261 law.



Features and benefits of Flight Disruption Claim service include:



· Automates the flight disruption claim process

· Compensates travelers for lost time and money

· Measures corporate air supplier’s service delivery



Service’s Flight Disruption product is available now by contacting kristina@getservice.com. For more information visit www.getservice.com.



About Service: Service is a Los Angeles-based technology startup that makes it easy for consumers to save money as they travel, including flight disruptions and hotel room price drops. Service’s proprietary technology automatically monitors flight and hotel reservations, securing compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, as well as post-booking hotel rate drops. Service was founded in 2015 and has raised money from many notable investors including Founders Fund, Menlo Ventures, Maveron, 8VC, Acme, and Streamlined Ventures.



Kristina Weischadle

503-964-9258



www.getservice.com



