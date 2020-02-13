Pennsylvania Bar Association Commemorates 40th Anniversary of Pennsylvania Divorce Code

Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

King of Prussia, PA, February 13, 2020 --(



Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family attorneys Sarinia M. Feinman and Lindsay H. Childs attended the event, where speakers reviewed major milestones in family law that had occurred since 1980, and discussed contemporary and future issues within the family law field. Workshops and plenary sessions included topics such as The Evolution of Family Law in Pennsylvania, Order in the Court: Balancing Civility and Zealous Advocacy, The ART of Baby Making in the 21st Century, and Pleadings Practice: Common Pitfalls and Effective Strategies to Solve Them.



In 1980, Pennsylvania enacted sweeping changes to divorce laws, which had remained effectively unchanged since 1785. Before the Divorce Code changes, Pennsylvania had been one of three states that required fault grounds for divorce against an “innocent” spouse. The Commonwealth was also the only state in the nation that forbade alimony and post-divorce distribution of marital property. The 1980 Pennsylvania Divorce Code included provisions for alimony, provisions for equitable distribution of marital property, and other reforms.



The Pennsylvania Bar Association event was attended by many Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices, Superior Court judges, Common Pleas Court judges, legislators, and practitioners. As part of the special events at the Winter Meeting, some landmark cases were presented by the legal practitioners who argued the actual cases. In addition, the Family Law Section presented the Eric Turner Memorial Award to Judge Susan Peikes Gantman, President Judge Emeritus, Superior Court of Pennsylvania, on January 18.



About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family-centric divorce and family law firm located in King of Prussia, a community along Philadelphia’s Main Line. The firm’s family attorneys are focused on family law matters, including divorce, child custody, alimony and child support, and are committed to serving clients’ best interests and the best interests of the family.



