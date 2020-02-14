Veteran & Company Brand Ambassador Becomes Gunsmith Nation LLC. Owner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Gunsmith Nation, LLC. Press Release

Gunsmith Nation, LLC. announces that it has given an ownership position in its business to one of it’s most dedicated brand ambassadors and United States Coast Guard Veteran.

Brookfield, CT, February 14, 2020 --(



Amelia Presley is a soulful Americana singer-songwriter based in Texas and served 5 years active duty in the United States Coast Guard as a Machinery Technician. Amelia has been a brand ambassador representing Gunsmith Nation’s Kickin’ Brass brand since 2018.



“Since our inception we wanted to help Veterans grow and succeed. We had plans to give a number of company shares to fellow Veterans,” said Gaspare J. Marturano, President of Gunsmith Nation, LLC. Mr. Marturano continued, “We were brainstorming on how to find a Veteran we would want to bring onboard as a business owner. We considered running a contest, but soon realized we already knew a dedicated Veteran who we trust and respect. Amelia was doing an outstanding job representing our brand and we were honored to offer her the opportunity to join our executive team, and become a company owner.”



“The military taught me to value devotion and integrity above most things, both morally and professionally. The lack of these two crucial values in the civilian world, especially the music industry, taught me to be less lenient with my trust, time, and loyalty,” new partner, Amelia Presley said. She continued, “At the end of the day, I want to have zero reservations about who and what I am associated with. From the very beginning, I felt confident in promoting and being associated with Kickin’ Brass and Gunsmith Nation. Not only are the products high quality, but I quickly learned that the people behind them are genuinely good people with great business minds and even bigger hearts. They uphold the highest level of integrity, and they are devoted to their passion and to people. I feel extremely humbled to be given the opportunity to become a partner of a business I have admired from the beginning. I cannot thank y’all enough.”



Ms. Presley is a welcomed partner and will have the title of Associate Vice President. We look forward to her input and continuing to help grow Kickin’ Brass and all Gunsmith Nation brands.



About GunSmith Nation, LLC.

Gaspare J. Marturano

855-247-1055



https://www.gunsmithnation.com



