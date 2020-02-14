Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Introduces New Tools for Agents

New marketing tools for agents who market Medicare insurance plans were introduced by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, February 14, 2020 --(



"The Medicare insurance marketplace has become highly competitive and agents who want to be successful need every possible advantage," shares Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "We make available generic marketing tools designed for independent Medicare insurance agents and are pleased to be adding to the library of available tools."



Slome shared the news with the nearly 1,000 Medicare insurance agents who are listed on the organization's online directory. The directory is now the leading free resource for consumers looking to find a Medicare agent in their area.



"I'm a big believe in the power of using Linkedin to position yourself as an insurance professional," Slome explained to the group. "You want your Linkedin profile to look highly professional and one could easily spend hundreds of dollars creating or purchasing images. We're delighted to make available Medicare-specific banners for listed agents who want to maximize the impact of their online presence."



The Association unveiled banners that can be placed atop the individual agent's Linkedin profile. "While Linkedin primarily is used today by millions seeking jobs or companies looking to hire employees, it's top-of-the-page ranking on Google searches makes it a mandatory marketing tool for agents who want to be found when consumers do online searches," Slome explains. "When your profile comes up, the top banner image is the first image seen by the prospect so nothing is more important to establishing your image. That banner is your business storefront and nobody buys from a store that appears shabby and run down."



To learn more about becoming listed on the Medicare Insurance Agent Directory visit the Association's website at www.medicaresupp.org/agent-center/medicare-supplement-agent-directory/ or call the organization for details.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



