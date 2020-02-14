Press Releases Launch Fulfillment Press Release

Receive press releases from Launch Fulfillment: By Email RSS Feeds: Launch Fulfillment's New Warehouse

The 3PL company Launch Fulfillment upgrades to a state of the art warehouse.

Vineyard, UT, February 14, 2020 --(



The company, which has only been in business less than a year, has had tremendous growth for its time in business. Now providing services for multiple clients, the business has needed a larger space in order better serve their customers. The upgraded warehouse provides two large bay doors for receiving and shipping along with state-of-the-art equipment to do so. Their office space is much larger as well, providing the capacity for future employee growth. Launch’s Pick and Pack area has also quadrupled in size and now offers hundreds of micro-bin locations.



Launch Fulfillment are excited for the new opportunities. Braden DiCristofano, CEO of Launch stated the following: “This is a tremendous opportunity for us. As our business continues to grow, this new building allows us not only the capabilities but the capacity to further support and serve our clients in growing their business.”



The 3PL company has a trajectory for future growth and their new facility aims to support that. Launch Fulfillment plans to operate out of the new facility for the next year or so and has plans to expand upon their new building. To learn more visit: https://launchfulfillment.com/ Vineyard, UT, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Launch Fulfillment opened their new state of the art warehouse facility. The tens-of-thousands of square foot building boasts a large space for storage and operations. Launch Fulfillment has been operating out of a smaller facility and the much larger upgrade looks to provide the space for their upcoming growth.The company, which has only been in business less than a year, has had tremendous growth for its time in business. Now providing services for multiple clients, the business has needed a larger space in order better serve their customers. The upgraded warehouse provides two large bay doors for receiving and shipping along with state-of-the-art equipment to do so. Their office space is much larger as well, providing the capacity for future employee growth. Launch’s Pick and Pack area has also quadrupled in size and now offers hundreds of micro-bin locations.Launch Fulfillment are excited for the new opportunities. Braden DiCristofano, CEO of Launch stated the following: “This is a tremendous opportunity for us. As our business continues to grow, this new building allows us not only the capabilities but the capacity to further support and serve our clients in growing their business.”The 3PL company has a trajectory for future growth and their new facility aims to support that. Launch Fulfillment plans to operate out of the new facility for the next year or so and has plans to expand upon their new building. To learn more visit: https://launchfulfillment.com/ Contact Information Launch Fulfillment

Joshua Beatty

801-876-6425



launchfulfillment.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Launch Fulfillment