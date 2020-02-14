Shop for a Cause at Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s Excess Inventory Sale

Press Releases Dress for Success Tampa Bay Press Release

Tampa, FL, February 14, 2020 --(



Katie McGill, Executive Director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay, said, “The Inventory Sale is a fun way to shop great bargains and support our mission to serve the women of Tampa Bay!”



The Excess Inventory Sale will be held at Bayshore Baptist Church at 3111 W. Morrison Ave. in South Tampa. Hours are Friday, February 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, February 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash is preferred, but credit cards are accepted with $25+ purchases. All sales are final, and no children are allowed. Dress for Success Tampa Bay encourages shoppers to go green and bring their own shopping bags.



“Shopping is always fun especially when it’s for a good cause,” said Diane Howard, President of the Dress for Success Tampa Bay Board of Directors. “This sale has great bargains and is one of the many ways we are able to serve women in our great community. Get there early and join in the fun!”



The Fashion Boutique at the Excess Inventory Sale offers $10 suits and dresses; $5 clothing, shoes, and purses; and $2 accessories. At the Luxury Designer Boutique, you’ll find brand name items priced at $50 or less. Sale proceeds will allow the organization to purchase much needed plus-size business attire and larger-size shoes as well as to help with boutique expenses.



Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 25,000 women. In addition, the nonprofit also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life.



The results of Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s programs are clear: 90 percent of the women in their Professional Women’s Group have retained their jobs after one year, while 25 percent have been promoted and received pay increases. 62 percent of the women have improved their credit and 80 percent opened a checking account. Approximately one-third of the women furthered their education by enrolling in or completing a GED or college program.



Kelly Falconer-Miller

813-390-7913



www.dressforsuccess.org/tampabay



