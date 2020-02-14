Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation Donates $18,000 to Operation Food Search

Nonprofit to use funds for agency's Operation Backpack program.

St. Louis, MO, February 14, 2020 --(



Now in its fourth year, the Fill Your Tank program has distributed a total of $40 million among larger food banks and charities throughout North America and Europe, in addition to smaller local food banks and pantries in North American communities. The Fill Your Tank program donations made locally are determined by regional Enterprise operations, and this year $5 million was distributed to food banks and pantries throughout communities served by Enterprise.



In presenting the donation, Brandie Volmert, Executive Assistant for Enterprise Holdings in St. Louis, said, “We are proud to support Operation Food Search in its mission to fight hunger in Missouri. Since the Fill Your Tank program launched in 2016, we have been committed to addressing food insecurity around the globe and making a difference in the communities where we live and work.”



“We truly appreciate the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation’s support, which has a huge impact on our entire community and enables us to continue our work in combatting hunger in the St. Louis region,” said OFS’s Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We are also extremely grateful to everyone at Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation for their ongoing understanding and recognition of this problem.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently received an $18,000 donation from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in St. Louis, Mo. The donation is part of Enterprise’s Fill Your Tank program, which launched in Oct. 2016 to mark Enterprise’s 60th anniversary by providing $60 million to fight hunger globally. The proceeds will be used to fund Operation Backpack, a weekend food assistance program for children and their families.Now in its fourth year, the Fill Your Tank program has distributed a total of $40 million among larger food banks and charities throughout North America and Europe, in addition to smaller local food banks and pantries in North American communities. The Fill Your Tank program donations made locally are determined by regional Enterprise operations, and this year $5 million was distributed to food banks and pantries throughout communities served by Enterprise.In presenting the donation, Brandie Volmert, Executive Assistant for Enterprise Holdings in St. Louis, said, “We are proud to support Operation Food Search in its mission to fight hunger in Missouri. Since the Fill Your Tank program launched in 2016, we have been committed to addressing food insecurity around the globe and making a difference in the communities where we live and work.”“We truly appreciate the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation’s support, which has a huge impact on our entire community and enables us to continue our work in combatting hunger in the St. Louis region,” said OFS’s Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We are also extremely grateful to everyone at Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation for their ongoing understanding and recognition of this problem.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search