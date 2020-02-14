Press Releases Epworth Children & Family Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Epworth Children & Family Services: By Email RSS Feeds: Epworth Children & Family Services Raises More Than $415,000

Funds were raised at the nonprofits' recent 17th annual wine dinner and auction.

St. Louis, MO, February 14, 2020 --(



The black tie event included a five-star dinner, live music, and live and silent auctions items including rare wines, as well as trips around the country, signed memorabilia by local sport teams, show tickets, and other luxury experiences.



“Our organization relies on donors and events like our wine dinner to fund all of the programs and services we provide to the community,” said President and CEO Dr. Michael Panicola. “We are extremely pleased with this year’s event and appreciate everyone who helped make it such an outstanding success.”



The creation of the LeMoine Colleague Relief Fund was announced at the event to honor outgoing board chair Bryan LeMoine for his service. This relief fund will support Epworth colleagues who experience a temporary financial crisis or hardship.



Founded in 1864, Epworth Children & Family Services is a multiservice agency that helps at-risk and in-need children, youth, and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education, and employment. Thousands of individuals turn to Epworth each year for foster care case management, residential and intensive treatment, psychological evaluation, in-home family therapy, emergency shelter services, transitional and independent living, homeless youth outreach, drop-in center and clinical services, life skills and vocational training, and a 24-hour crisis help-line. Epworth is headquartered at 110 N. Elm Ave. in Webster Groves and has offices in Normandy, University City, and South St. Louis City. For more information, call (314) 961-5718. St. Louis, MO, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Epworth Children & Family Services recently raised over $415,000 at its 17th annual wine dinner and auction. All proceeds will benefit Epworth’s life-impacting programs and services.The black tie event included a five-star dinner, live music, and live and silent auctions items including rare wines, as well as trips around the country, signed memorabilia by local sport teams, show tickets, and other luxury experiences.“Our organization relies on donors and events like our wine dinner to fund all of the programs and services we provide to the community,” said President and CEO Dr. Michael Panicola. “We are extremely pleased with this year’s event and appreciate everyone who helped make it such an outstanding success.”The creation of the LeMoine Colleague Relief Fund was announced at the event to honor outgoing board chair Bryan LeMoine for his service. This relief fund will support Epworth colleagues who experience a temporary financial crisis or hardship.Founded in 1864, Epworth Children & Family Services is a multiservice agency that helps at-risk and in-need children, youth, and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education, and employment. Thousands of individuals turn to Epworth each year for foster care case management, residential and intensive treatment, psychological evaluation, in-home family therapy, emergency shelter services, transitional and independent living, homeless youth outreach, drop-in center and clinical services, life skills and vocational training, and a 24-hour crisis help-line. Epworth is headquartered at 110 N. Elm Ave. in Webster Groves and has offices in Normandy, University City, and South St. Louis City. For more information, call (314) 961-5718. Contact Information Epworth Children & Family Services

Krissy Cross

314-961-5718



epworth.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Epworth Children & Family Services