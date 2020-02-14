Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

RE/MAX Alliance Group Announces Agreement with RE/MAX Advantage Realty

RE/MAX Alliance Group and RE/MAX Advantage Realty Announce Agreement to Share Resources.

Sarasota, FL, February 14, 2020 --(



RE/MAX Alliance Group will license to RE/MAX Advantage Realty certain agent support services such as in-house legal counsel, in-house marketing, IT, business development and coaching. In return, RE/MAX Advantage Realty will provide RE/MAX Alliance Group’s Tarpon Springs office with additional management, training and local support. Each company will remain independently owned and operated.



As an added benefit to agents and clients, both companies will have access to the three office locations: Tarpon Springs in Pinellas County, Trinity in Pasco County, and Spring Hill in Hernando County.



The announcement was made in a presentation to agents on Wednesday, February 12, at the Trinity office.



“We are leveraging each other’s strengths to increase our competitive edge in a rapidly growing area,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-owner Peter Crowley. “RE/MAX Alliance Group has substantial operational experience, and RE/MAX Advantage Realty has a strong local presence and local market knowledge.”



“We are excited to partner with RE/MAX Alliance Group after knowing the owners for several years,” said RE/MAX Advantage Realty Broker-Owner Rachel Gallagher, who owns the company with husband Patrick Gallagher. “We share the same core beliefs and passions for our offices. I am confident our joint forces will bring an incomparable level of service to our real estate professionals and the community, while allowing us to advance market share. The opportunities for our real estate professionals to thrive is limitless.”



RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions with offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #15 RE/MAX franchise in the United States.



RE/MAX Advantage Realty is one of the top real estate offices in Pasco County and one of the original RE/MAX offices in Pasco and Hernando counties. A native Floridian originally from Fort Myers, Gallagher has an entrepreneurial background with experience in marketing, graphic design and video production. After a decade as a leading real estate agent, she acquired her first RE/MAX brokerage in Trinity in 2016, then purchased the Spring Hill office in January 2020.



Her husband, financial planner Patrick Gallagher, owns Wealth Bridge Financial Group with two offices, in Trinity and St. Petersburg, as well as Coastal Tax Advisory Group in New Port Richey.



Both RE/MAX Alliance Group and RE/MAX Advantage Realty are full-service brokerages offering supporting services such as title, mortgage, property management and homeowner’s insurance.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



