Colorful Cause for a Tea Party at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center helps local Girl Scouts troop to gather supplies for their community project benefiting group homes using tea party.

The Scouts’ charitable art exhibit is part of their on-going work to improve the community around them, in keeping with one of the five ways that the Scouts helps the girls thrive – "Identify and solve problems in the community."



Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said, “Last month, Troop 32827 did a painting workshop in our center and we quickly realized they would need more supplies to accomplish their goal of fundraising for a group home, which is why we decided to put on the tea party for them.”



The CCV Center hosts the tea parties about once a month to gather much needed supplies for a selected nonprofit in the Greater Tampa Bay Area. This time the tea party was Valentine’s day-themed in recognition of the coming holiday.



Troop 32827 attended the tea party to give their thanks to the donors at the event. Nadia Sheikh, the troops adult leader, along with several scouts stood in front of the party and gave their heartfelt thanks for their contribution.



“The idea behind these events is that the nonprofits are bolstered in their effort to improve their community. We hope that the Girl Scouts are very happy with the turnout and that they are able to make a difference one stroke of the brush at a time!” said Gertie Perry, Volunteer for the CCV Center.



The CCV center provides its facilities and services at no cost to nonprofits as a means of creating a safer community by supporting the growth of groups like the Girl Scouts.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



