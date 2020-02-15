Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Espire Infolabs Press Release

Receive press releases from Espire Infolabs: By Email RSS Feeds: Espire Infolabs Now a Sitecore Gold Partner in Australia & New Zealand

Sydney, Australia, February 15, 2020 --(



The move from Silver to Gold partnership comes after 5 + years of working in tandem with Sitecore to provide personalized experiences at scale in ANZ. The partnership had won accolades recently for drastically improving the website performance of Australian Catholic University (ACU) – a young and innovative Australian University with personalization and marketing automation. The results have been positive. Lead generation has increased by 99% and there is 207% more engagement around study at ACU content.



Apart from ACU, Espire’s clientele in ANZ includes a multi-national property company, an automobile insurance company, a packaging major with headquarters in Melbourne and leading Superannuation companies, among others. In recent years, the partnership has been on a winning spree – it has not only secured lurcative clients but has continued its alliance with brands.



The move to Gold partnership is a sign that the Espire Sitecore partnership has matured to the next level. Now Espire is empowered to undertake complex solutions for customer experience management, “including providing complex digital marketing solutions and customer education.” Speaking about the achievement, Gagan Oberoi, MD & CEO, Espire Infolabs said, “December was when all the work done with Sitecore during 2019 fructified into us becoming the coveted ‘Gold partner’ for Sitecore in Australia New Zealand (ANZ) region. We are proud of this achievement.”



Today, apart from Australia and New Zealand, Espire has established its presence in UK, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, USA, India, etc. Considered as one of the leaders in the digital experience management space, it continues with the Silver partnership in these geographies.



About Espire Infolabs

Espire Infolabs is a global IT services company that has been enabling digital transformation by crafting awe-inspiring strategies, with above-par intelligent and intuitive solutions.



With exceptional digital experience solutions through digital content management, multi-channel customer communication management, and enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics – we have been empowering businesses to drive growth and customer engagement.



As a SEI CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) appraised company, Espire has ensured optimization of business processes while enhancing customer experience. For more details visit www.espire.com



About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world’s smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers more than 500,000 digital experiences every day.



Media Contact

Espire Infolabs Pvt. Ltd.

Sushovan Saha

Marketing Manager

sushovan.saha@espire.com

+91 (124) 717-3000 Sydney, Australia, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Global IT services & digital transformation firm Espire Infolabs today announced that it is now a Sitecore Gold partner in Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). With elevation of partnership status, Espire will have more avenues to diversify its capabilities in the region.The move from Silver to Gold partnership comes after 5 + years of working in tandem with Sitecore to provide personalized experiences at scale in ANZ. The partnership had won accolades recently for drastically improving the website performance of Australian Catholic University (ACU) – a young and innovative Australian University with personalization and marketing automation. The results have been positive. Lead generation has increased by 99% and there is 207% more engagement around study at ACU content.Apart from ACU, Espire’s clientele in ANZ includes a multi-national property company, an automobile insurance company, a packaging major with headquarters in Melbourne and leading Superannuation companies, among others. In recent years, the partnership has been on a winning spree – it has not only secured lurcative clients but has continued its alliance with brands.The move to Gold partnership is a sign that the Espire Sitecore partnership has matured to the next level. Now Espire is empowered to undertake complex solutions for customer experience management, “including providing complex digital marketing solutions and customer education.” Speaking about the achievement, Gagan Oberoi, MD & CEO, Espire Infolabs said, “December was when all the work done with Sitecore during 2019 fructified into us becoming the coveted ‘Gold partner’ for Sitecore in Australia New Zealand (ANZ) region. We are proud of this achievement.”Today, apart from Australia and New Zealand, Espire has established its presence in UK, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, USA, India, etc. Considered as one of the leaders in the digital experience management space, it continues with the Silver partnership in these geographies.About Espire InfolabsEspire Infolabs is a global IT services company that has been enabling digital transformation by crafting awe-inspiring strategies, with above-par intelligent and intuitive solutions.With exceptional digital experience solutions through digital content management, multi-channel customer communication management, and enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics – we have been empowering businesses to drive growth and customer engagement.As a SEI CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) appraised company, Espire has ensured optimization of business processes while enhancing customer experience. For more details visit www.espire.comAbout SitecoreSitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world’s smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers more than 500,000 digital experiences every day.Media ContactEspire Infolabs Pvt. Ltd.Sushovan SahaMarketing Managersushovan.saha@espire.com+91 (124) 717-3000 Contact Information Espire Infolabs Pvt. Ltd.

Sushovan Saha

+91-124-717-3000



www.espire.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Espire Infolabs Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend