Altius Technologies Ready to Network at Digital 1to1 Barcelona

Digital 1to1 offers an opportunity of quality networking with expert retailers, eCommerce service providers, and brands, to help create valuable connections. This event conducts 1-to-1 meetings, group discussions, and collaborations resulting in unlimited learning and fun. Experts from Altius Technologies will be participating in the event from 4th to 6th March 2020. If you wish to experience their products and network with them, connect with them now.

“Interaction with experts from various fields and networking are two sure shot ways of developing a business. Through interaction we can learn and discuss the new trends of the industry, and by networking we create valuable connections for a lifetime. What more does a business need?” says Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies.



Digital 1to1 Barcelona provides a platform wherein you can connect with digital leaders and build real business connections. “Human connections will always overpower technology innovations and social media, and every business needs such as opportunity in order to grow.” Says Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.



Digital 1to1 aims to connect industry experts with businesses in order to discuss and exchange innovative industry solutions that will benefit both the parties. A pre-designed 1to1 meeting agenda is fixed between the business owners and solution providers based on their commercial interests and technological challenges, so that no one is left out.



This 3-day event is powered with more than 2000 1to1 meetings for idea exchange, more than 110 worktables for brainstorming, more than 10 business cases for better understanding of challenges and their possible solutions, and more than 5 group dynamics for massive discussions and team building activities.



Experts from Altius Technologies are eager to be a part of what is one of the biggest networking events of 2020. Altius Technologies offers customizable eCommerce and Digital Marketing services to the B2B companies based on their requirements. Looking forward to meeting you at the event and creating a long-lasting valuable business connection.



Show Details:

Digital 1to1

Date: 4,5 & 6 March 2020

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

