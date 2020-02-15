Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: The fifth annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference is set to convene in London on 3rd – 4th June 2020.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of the Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference, which will convene in London on the 3rd – 4th June 2020 for its fifth year.High level military personnel and industry leaders from around the globe will gather to gain insight on the latest developments in firepower capabilities and weapon systems for next generation armoured vehicles. Industry experts will provide an overview of cutting-edge weaponry, ammunition systems and turret modifications transforming mounted close combat effectiveness in the 21st Century.The conference is the only one of its kind, with a specific focus on future weapon systems for Main Battle Tanks and Armoured Fighting Vehicles. Bringing together senior personnel, engineers and technical directors from the industry, Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020 will provide the perfect platform to network and hear the latest updates in the field.A £400 early bird discount will be applied to bookings made before February 28th 2020 at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom1Highlights for 2020:• Keynote briefings from senior managers from leading armoured vehicle programmes from across the NATO-aligned world• A unique emphasis on developing versatile lethality capabilities by exploiting open electronic architectures and a modular approach to weapon system integration• Focused and high-level discussion featuring technical managers and project engineers from both military and industry• Generating knowledge and expertise following recent procurement processes within international militariesSnapshot of Speakers:• Brigadier General Matthew J. Van Wagenen, DCOS Ops, HQ ARRC, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit (ATDU), British Army• Lieutenant Colonel Michael Cherry, Product Manager, Large Caliber Ammunition, Product Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, Platforms Division, Dstl UK MoD• Lieutenant Colonel, Israeli Defence Forces (name withheld for security reasons)• Captain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army• Mr Sebastian Strecker, Branch Chief, Branch 520 – Optics/ Optoelectronics, Laser Technology, Battlefield Reconnaissance, Technical Center for Weapons and Ammunition (WTD 91), BundeswehrThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is now available to download at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom1Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems3rd – 4th June 2020London, UKSponsored by: John Cockerill and Lockheed MartinFor speak, sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email Lteachen@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries please contact Jaime Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email JWilkinson@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

