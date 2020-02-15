Q&A Released with the Hungarian Defence Forces Command Ahead of Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 in Budapest

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: An exclusive speaker interview has been released from a senior representative, Hungarian Defence Forces Command ahead of the conference in March

Budapest, Hungary, February 15, 2020 --(



This year will provide a unique opportunity to learn from key strategic planners and decision makers from Central and Eastern European militaries, international military representatives, and international logistics agencies, as they seek to increase cooperation, and maximise logistical capacity.



With less than three weeks’ to go, interested parties must register soon to reserve a place at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/prcom6



Ahead of the event, SMi Group caught up with Colonel Janos Poloskei, Command and Control Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces Command, to find more about his role, discuss current developments, priorities and the upcoming event. A snapshot of his interview is below:



Q: What are the challenges, both now and in the future, for land forces operations and effective logistics command and control?



A: “From the perspective of C4I the biggest challenge is the multi domain environment. If we see this through the eyes of a CIS expert it means physical and cyber space, it means different air, maritime, land and space units, it means different needs with hundreds of millions of potential solutions on the technical side, it means multinational engagements with different digitization solutions and it means integration at each end every level of the operations.”



Q: How can collaborating with different nations and pooling efforts improve capabilities? Is cooperating with allied partners something you are hoping to do more of in the future?



A: “…In the C4I area the development of active and passive radar systems, common radio waveforms, development of integration processes can the focus of the direction. Also, in the field of digitized simulation systems, training networks that are about to connect the single digitized soldier/asset are a developing are nations can do a common effort. Connected training and simulation is the future the reduce the price of using real systems for training purposes.”



At the conference, Colonel Janos Poloskei will be opening day-two of the meeting, with his presentation titled, "Assessing the C4I Capabilities of the Hungarian Defence Forces, Force Development and Procurement Challenges."



View the full speaker interview, as well as the agenda and speaker line-up at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/prcom6



Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

3rd-4th March 2020

Budapest, Hungary



Gold Sponsor: BR International Consulting Services & Crowley Maritime Corporation



Sponsors & Exhibitors: Bullet ID Corporation, Continest, GOFA, KH Inc, Maxi-Cargo, U.S. Cargo Systems, Western Global, WEW Container Systems, World Fuel Services



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email lteachen@smi-online.co.uk



For any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/prcom6



