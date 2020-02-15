JACS Solutions Launches the New TD191 4G LTE Global USB Dongle

Press Releases JACS Solutions Press Release

"We are extremely excited to announce the launch of the LTE USB Dongle," said Rattana Chhay, VP of Operations. "With carriers shutting down their 3G service, this device is going to be a game changer for many organizations. Organizations now have a hassle-free (plug and play/no additional software needed), cost-effective way to make their devices LTE capable."



JACS Solutions’ TD191 LTE USB Dongle is perfect for businesses looking to upgrade existing equipment to 4G without expensive equipment upgrade costs, especially in preparation of the 2G/3G sunset. A user just needs to insert the Nano-SIM card of their choice into the dongle, plug the dongle into the device needing an internet connection, and await their high-speed internet. It’s suitable for laptops, hotspot routers, and any device with a USB port that needs mobile cellular network access. The TD191 is especially great for current JACS Solutions customers looking to combine network connectivity with their current Wi-Fi- or PoE-powered solutions, as the dongle works seamlessly with the JACS’ Android operating systems.



For more information about JACS Solutions, visit www.jacs-solutions.com.



About JACS Solutions

