Clarion Events Africa’s Media Division is Thriving

The future of trade publications: the ability to adapt and add value. Clarion Events Africa's leading titles ESI Africa, Smart Energy International, Mining Review Africa and Power Engineering International have managed to reinvent the medium by embracing digital and key event partnerships.

Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2020



“While many media houses are struggling to keep traditional publishing business models viable," says Hastie, "We differentiate ourselves by being part of the industry, not outsiders looking in. It’s content by the industry, for the industries we serve - energy, power and mining. As publishers, we have the unique opportunity to distribute content to the audiences attending our events – to have an entire industry community under one roof is a marketer’s dream."



Hastie continues: “conversations don’t stop at the end of an event. We’re able to continue the engagement for the other 362 days of the year. This way we offer a seamlessly connected and holistic solution to clients by offering webinars, videos, interviews and social media campaigns along with the flagship print publications."



"A major part of our value proposition" says Hastie, "is to give our clients and partners access to Clarion’s truly global network of expertise. Regional event content teams around the world work with our media brands namely ESI Africa, Smart Energy International, Mining Review Africa and Power Engineering International as well as annual journals such as Global Energy Elites and Mining Elites. This enables us, while retaining local expertise, to harness the influence and competence of Clarion’s worldwide reach.”



Engagement statistics for Mining Review Africa, ESI Africa and Smart Energy International:



- The total social media audience has increased by 130% to over 100 000 followers. Mining Review Africa has a LinkedIn following of 22 000.



- In 2019 our video content was viewed over 83 000 times for a total of 2645 hours. ESI Africa had 29 000 YouTube views.



- A combined global online audience of over 1.8 million. The Smart Energy International audience has increased by almost 500%.



- Power Engineering International was acquired recently and the audience in January doubled compared to August last year, when it changed ownership.



Clarion Events Africa

Clarion Events Africa, formerly trading as Spintelligent, is a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Well-known events include African Utility Week, POWERGEN Africa, Future Energy East Africa, Nigeria Mining Week, Africa Mining Forum and DRC Mining Week. Clarion Events Africa is also part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group’s Clarion Energy Series, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of the group’s largest portfolios.



Annemarie Roodbol

0217003500



http://www.clarioneventsafrica.com/



