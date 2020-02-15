Kellie and Jason Cyr Join RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Tampa, FL, February 15, 2020 --(



Kellie Cyr, Broker-Associate, has been a real estate professional for the past five years. After a successful career in the insurance industry as a Business Systems Analyst, she was well equipped with relationship-building, teamwork and customer service skills. She has been a Tampa resident for more than two decades, bringing extensive market knowledge and a passion for helping clients navigate the home buying and selling process. A multi-million-dollar producer, she holds distinguished designations as a Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS).



Jason Cyr, Realtor®, attained his B.A. in Marketing from the University of South Florida and M.S. in Project Management from Boston University. He has a background in healthcare IT leadership and sales with a solid understanding of the importance of time management, ethics and professionalism. As a real estate professional, he has completed countless hours of advanced studies in marketing, sales and real estate regulations. His enthusiasm and commitment to excellence have become the cornerstones of the Cyr Home Team’s success.



The South Tampa office is located at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629. Kellie can be reached at (813) 340-8857 or kellie@cyrhometeam.com. Jason can be reached at (813) 848-4286 or jason@cyrhometeam.com.



