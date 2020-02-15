Press Releases The Book Fairies Press Release

Receive press releases from The Book Fairies: By Email RSS Feeds: The Book Fairies Named Finalist in 8th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards

Long Island-based non-profit, The Book Fairies has been named a finalist for the Rising Star category of the 8th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards.

Freeport, NY, February 15, 2020 --(



The Book Fairies is a 501(c)(3) organization that collects reading materials for people in need. The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across varying age groups. Founded in 2012, The Book Fairies has redistributed and donated over 2 million books to 827 high-need schools, shelters, soup kitchens, correctional facilities and underdeveloped countries in Africa.



Vanguard Insurance Agency Rising Star Award recognizes a nonprofit generating under $2 million in revenue for its outstanding innovation, impact, and achievements in meeting its mission. The award will be given to an organization who demonstrates an outstanding record of sustained achievement, has successfully demonstrated successful financial performance, and has built a reputation for excellence within the community.



The Long Island Imagine Awards was created Ken Cerini of Cerini & Associates, to offer formal acknowledgement to some of Long Island’s most effective and innovative nonprofit organizations. Last year’s event attracted over 400 attendees from the nonprofit and business communities and an even larger crowd is expected this year.



Winners will be announced live at the awards gala at the Crest Hollow Country Club on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nominated organizations, their constituents and the Long Island business community are expected to attend.



More than 160 entries were submitted for consideration in 5 categories, including Innovation, Leadership Excellence, Rising Star, Social Impact and Arts & Culture. The Book Fairies is one of four finalists in the Rising Star category. Freeport, NY, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The not-for-profit The Book Fairies was named a Finalist in the Vanguard Insurance Agency RISING STAR AWARD category in The 8th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards.The Book Fairies is a 501(c)(3) organization that collects reading materials for people in need. The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across varying age groups. Founded in 2012, The Book Fairies has redistributed and donated over 2 million books to 827 high-need schools, shelters, soup kitchens, correctional facilities and underdeveloped countries in Africa.Vanguard Insurance Agency Rising Star Award recognizes a nonprofit generating under $2 million in revenue for its outstanding innovation, impact, and achievements in meeting its mission. The award will be given to an organization who demonstrates an outstanding record of sustained achievement, has successfully demonstrated successful financial performance, and has built a reputation for excellence within the community.The Long Island Imagine Awards was created Ken Cerini of Cerini & Associates, to offer formal acknowledgement to some of Long Island’s most effective and innovative nonprofit organizations. Last year’s event attracted over 400 attendees from the nonprofit and business communities and an even larger crowd is expected this year.Winners will be announced live at the awards gala at the Crest Hollow Country Club on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nominated organizations, their constituents and the Long Island business community are expected to attend.More than 160 entries were submitted for consideration in 5 categories, including Innovation, Leadership Excellence, Rising Star, Social Impact and Arts & Culture. The Book Fairies is one of four finalists in the Rising Star category. Contact Information The Book Fairies

Karen Marotta

917-902-7073



thebookfairies.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Book Fairies