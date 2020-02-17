The ART of GIVING Premiere Auction Launch

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The ART of GIVING Press Release

The ART of GIVING Premiere Auction Launches February 18th 2020 on Charitybuzz

Los Angeles, CA, February 17, 2020



(310) 774-6073 (cell) Los Angeles, CA, February 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Purely a project fueled by passion, The ART of GIVING officially launched February 1, 2020, to amplify awareness for the charities championed by the world’s most iconic Artists in the realms of music, entertainment and fine art.Created by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Matt Sorum (legendary drummer of Guns N’ Roses, The Cult and Velvet Revolver), and award-winning music portrait photographer Mark Maryanovich, The ART of GIVING is a charitable proceeds project featuring photo shoots with renowned Artists, and brief video interviews based on the causes they support.Each Webisode culminates in capturing a one of a kind portrait signed by the Artist. The autographed limited edition print is being auctioned via www.Charitybuzz.com, with all net proceeds donated directly to a charity chosen by the Artist. The video interviews are broadcast online at www.theartofgiving.art with a link to the Charitybuzz auction page.“With the world, the way things are going, you know, people gotta get out there and pitch in, and help just make the world a better place … We’ve been so blessed, playing music all of our lives, and meeting so many people all over the world, that it’s sort of a natural fit for us to just say, hey man, how can we help?,” said Co-Creator Matt Sorum.Essentially, The ART of GIVING provides a unique platform to showcase the worthy causes championed by the world’s most celebrated Artists, providing fans access to their favorite icons, with a simplified method to join them in supporting their chosen charities.Webisode 1 features Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top. The interview is live at www.theartofgiving.art and the one of one signed print is available for auction at www.Charitybuzz.com from February 18th to March 4th 2020. All net proceeds from the autographed print are donated directly to Mr. Gibbon’s charity of choice, Adopt the Arts Foundation.Adopt the Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit funding arts programs in public elementary schools. Co-founded in 2012 by Matt Sorum, and activist and entrepreneur, Abby Berman, Adopt the Arts is supported by Jane Lynch, Shepard Fairey and others.It is the mission of Adopt the Arts Foundation to bring together well-known artists, public figures, entrepreneurs, policy makers, and the general public to save the arts in America's public schools: https://www.adoptthearts.orgPleasee join host Matt Sorum and guest Billy F. Gibbons in supporting Adopt the Arts, by bidding on this one of a kind, limited edition autographed print, and stay tuned for future Webisodes:www.theartofgiving.artInstagram: @theartofgiving.artFacebook: The ART of Giving | theartofgiving.artTwitter: @TheAofG_artThe ART of GIVING Co~Creator and Host Matt Sorum is available for interviews.Contact: Mark Maryanovich, Co~Creatorinfo@theartofgiving.art(310) 774-6073 (cell) Contact Information The ART of GIVING

Mark Maryanovich

310-774-6073



www.theartofgiving.art



