SHAPESHIFT Radio Podcast Presents It's Next Episode "When is It Too Much Information?"

It's important as an entrepreneur and/or business owner in today's marketplace, putting information out into the world is all part of building your brand. But . . . When is the information you're putting out there, too much?

In this era of Social Media marketing and broadcasting your brand, how much information is too much information, is the most important thing to be asking yourself right now. Everyone posts everything all the time and sometimes, in fact, a lot of the time, what gets posted is not really appropriate information when it comes to growing a successful brand and supporting a successful business.



It is a fine line between information that builds a relationship the way the world wants their business to be done these days and gives too much information to where the world is turned off and won't do business. Professionalism must be supported and understanding how to do this is exactly why we are having this conversation in this episode.



