The Holleran-Bouck Team Earns the Five Star Award for 14th Year

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #15 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, February 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For the 14th consecutive year, the Holleran-Bouck Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned the prestigious Five Star Real Estate Agent award. Only 18 agents locally have achieved this distinction.Based on an independent survey of recent homebuyers and industry peers, the Five Star Award is presented to fewer than 7 percent of real estate agents in a given market. Homebuyer clients are asked to evaluate agents based on customer service, integrity, market knowledge, communication, negotiation, closing preparation, post-sale service, finding the right home, marketing of the home, and overall satisfaction. Agents also must receive a favorable regulatory and complaint-history review.Industry peers (mortgage professionals, insurance professionals and real estate professionals) are asked to evaluate agents based on industry expertise, customer service skills, market knowledge and negotiation skills.Consisting of Joe and Virginia Holleran and Lisa Bouck, the Holleran-Bouck Team also received Gold level recognition from RE/MAX Alliance Group based on 2019 production.The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. The team can be reached at (941) 308-6584 or theholleranteam@gmail.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #15 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

