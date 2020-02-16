Posillipo Ventures CEO Michael Passilla Elected to Posse National Board of Directors

Press Releases The Posse Foundation Press Release

New York, NY, February 16, 2020 --(



Michael Passilla has 30+ years of experience building and leading FinTech organizations. During the last 10 years he has served as the CEO of two of the seven largest payment processing companies in the world. He is well known across the payments and financial services industry as a dynamic, innovative and industry disrupting builder of businesses.



He was previously acting Vice Chair at JPMorgan Chase & Co., led Atlanta-based Elavon as their CEO and President, and before that served as President of North America for Inforte. He also spent time at IBM and CSC Index. Michael remains active in the business community advising FinTech companies, advising Private Equity and VC companies, serving on the Board of Directors and Advisory Boards of for-profit and not-for-profit companies and speaking at industry events.



Michael earned his MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and has a BBA from the University of Notre Dame.



About The Posse Foundation

Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 9,966 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students - many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes - have received a total of $1.5 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams - Posses - of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.



Rassan Salandy

212-405-1691



possefoundation.org



