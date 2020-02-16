DiversityJobs.com Names Top Employers for 2020

Press Releases DiversityJobs.com Press Release

Launched in 2006 by LatPro, Inc., DiversityJobs.com gives jobseekers free access to thousands of jobs from diversity-friendly employers, career coaching, and job search resources. Upload your resume, search jobs, and apply today at DiversityJobs.com. Dallas, TX, February 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DiversityJobs.com, a job board that gives job seekers free access to career resources and jobs from diversity-friendly employers, recently published its Top Employers for 2020. The award honors organizations in all industries who have shown outstanding dedication and commitment to building a diverse workforce and culture.“Nothing reinforces our sense of purpose more than aligning candidates with the best opportunities available from diversity-minded employers,” said Brad Boggs, President and COO of DiversityJobs.com. “We know that job seekers are prioritizing employers who value workplace diversity, and the commitment to diversity our Top Employers show has them well-positioned to hire the best and brightest talent.”DiversityJobs.com believes that true happiness comes from aligning what we do at work with who we are as people, and that online job search should be easy, fast, and honest.If you are looking for a new career with an employer who values diversity and inclusion in the workplace, look no further than DiversityJobs.com Top Employers: https://www.diversityjobs.com/top-employers/.About DiversityJobs.comLaunched in 2006 by LatPro, Inc., DiversityJobs.com gives jobseekers free access to thousands of jobs from diversity-friendly employers, career coaching, and job search resources. Upload your resume, search jobs, and apply today at DiversityJobs.com. Contact Information DiversityJobs.com

Erica Wright

313-515-6028



diversityjobs.com



