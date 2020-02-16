Foothills Community Foundation Announces March Events at the Holland Center

Press Releases Desert Foothills Theater Press Release

Scottsdale, AZ, February 16, 2020 --(



The following programs will be held in the Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building B, Scottsdale. Many programs are free but check the website for more details, to register, and for additional programs and classes, www.azfcf.org.



- Monday, March 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Desert Awareness Committee, “Wonderful Wildflowers”

- Tuesdays, March 3 and 10, 9 to 10:30 a.m., “U.S. Foreign Policy: A return to the 1930s?” The 1920s and 1930s were a time when, like today, there was a belief that countries had to take care of their own problems while Americans looked after “America First.” $35 for the two-week session.

- Tuesdays, March 3 and 10, 10 a.m. to Noon, “Travel Inspired Art.” Learn to identify key elements of travel experiences and translate them into your art.

- Wednesday, March 4, 9 to 11 a.m., Morning Joe with TED. Start the day with hot coffee and cool topics, $5 payable at the door.

- Wednesday, March 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Monday, March 9, 2 to 3 p.m. “Summerize Your Home”: What keeps you awake nights after leaving your home in the desert? You can sleep well and have peace of mind while you are away, if you prepare properly.

- Thursday, March 5, 4 to 5 p.m., “Visual Arts Series--20th Century Fashion Innovators" with Karen Timberlake, docent at the Phoenix Art Museum.

- Thursday, March 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., “Asian Brush Painting.” Celebrate March by painting sunflowers, while learning some basics of this ancient art form.

- Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. to Noon, Adult CPR, 1 to 3 p.m. Infant and Child CPR. These classes are for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR course completion card or certification to meet a job requirement.

- Wednesday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., “Write the Memoir You’re Afraid to Write” led by Publishing Consultant Patricia L. Brooks, $40.

- Tuesday, March 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Batik on Paper.” Learn the ancient art of Batik – the tools, techniques, and basics of working with wax and dye.

- Thursday, March 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m., “Dangers of Compulsive Eating.”

- Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “March Muse.” You will create a high-relief image made with simple hand tools on a sheet of pewter.

- Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m. to Noon, “What is Dementia, anyway.” Presented by Hospice of the Valley.

- Thursday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 4 pm. “Iris Folding”: Create beautiful spiral designs with envelopes.”

- Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m. to Noon, “All Hypnosis is Self-Hypnosis.”



