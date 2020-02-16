Smart Sports Tek Brings the Smart Backstop to Avon Grove Lacrosse

Press Releases Avon Grove Lacrosse Press Release

Smart Sports Tek, the manufacturer of the groundbreaking lacrosse training tool the Smart Backstop, will be a premier sponsor of Avon Grove Lacrosse.

As part of this sponsorship, SST has provided AGL with several of its Smart Backstop products to be used during the 2020 season by over 200 youth and high school lacrosse players. The two brands will collaborate across social media to expand awareness and demonstrate the quality and utility of the Smart Backstop while providing AGL with training equipment that makes practices more efficient and enjoyable.



“As a community-based organization that practices outdoors, we can spend quite a bit of time chasing after balls during shooting drills. The Smart Backstop significantly reduces lost time hunting for balls and keeps our players shooting longer,” said Bryan Inagaki, Board Member of AGL. “It’s also important to us that the equipment we use can withstand the elements as most of our equipment is stored outside year round. The Smart Backstop is a heavy duty piece of equipment that will last through many years of tough use and is without a doubt one of the best innovations in lacrosse training equipment.”



“We’re very excited to be partnering with AGL during the 2020 season,” said Michael Rigoli, Founder of Smart Sports Tek. “For most lacrosse players, community organizations like AGL are their first experience playing lacrosse, and we love that we can be a part of their journey by helping them to improve faster and build their confidence. We want to ensure they have access to the best training equipment possible.”



About Avon Grove Lacrosse

Bryan Inagaki

410-206-3870



www.avongrovelacrosse.org



