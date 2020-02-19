The Digital Group Announces Successful Retention of ISO Certifications in 2020

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

T/DG has successfully retained the ISO Certifications for 2020.

The efforts of the entire team and their long standing commitment to excellence brought success in the audit. The auditors appreciated the enthusiasm of the entire team, along with their quality awareness and eagerness to adapt to the defined standards. Prinston, NJ, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Digital Group recently announced its continued retention of all 4 ISO certifications, after the successful completion of the ISO surveillance audit. The audit was conducted at the premises of the Pune office of The Digital Group from 3rd Feb to 5th Feb 2020. The audit was conducted by auditors from a leading organization.The ISO surveillance audit was about compliance with the standards defined by the International Standards Organization (ISO). It covered all functions and processes followed in compliance to the defined standards. Process teams, IS team, HR, and recruitment teams were some of the teams participating in the 3 days audit.The efforts of the entire team and their long standing commitment to excellence brought success in the audit. The auditors appreciated the enthusiasm of the entire team, along with their quality awareness and eagerness to adapt to the defined standards. Contact Information The Digital Group

